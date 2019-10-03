Viridiana Gonzalez, M.Ed, has earned the Registered Play Therapist credential from the Association for Play Therapy. Gonzalez, who is a licensed professional counselor, had to earn a master’s or higher mental health degree, complete 150 hours of play therapy training, two years and 2,000 hours of clinical experience, 500 hours of supervised play therapy and be licensed or certified by the state boards of practice. Play Therapy is a mental health modality used by licensed mental health professionals to better communicate with and help kids achieve optimal mental health.
hot