The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons has awarded El Paso oral and maxillofacial surgeon Dr. Vernon P. Burke its humanitarian award for the work he does in El Paso and Juárez to help children with facial deformities. He was one of more than 30 surgeons honored for their accomplishments at the association’s 2021 annual meeting, scientific sessions and exhibition last month in Nashville, Tennessee. Burke is founding partner and director of High Desert Oral & Facial Surgery. In addition to his work in the borderland, Burke has completed mission trips to Ecuador for dental and cleft palate/lip repair and India for management of congenital and acquired craniofacial deformities.

