Tyroch

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has named Dr. Alan Tyroch, chair of the Governor’s Emergency Medical Services and Trauma Advisory Council. Tyroch is a professor and founding chair of surgery at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. He is also the chief of surgery and trauma medical director at University Medical Center of El Paso. He has served on the council since 2012, was reappointed in 2018 and has served as the council’s vice-chair since 2019. The council makes recommendations to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services regarding the EMS/trauma system in order to ensure that the community receives comprehensive and efficient emergency care. Tyroch is a member of many organizations, including the American College of Surgeons, Texas Surgical Society, American Association for the Surgery of Trauma and Society of Critical Care Medicine.

