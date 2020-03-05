Enid Galindo recently spent a week at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center as part of the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy. She was one of 296 students from 45 countries, all children of Honeywell employees, who participated in the program. Students participated in team-building challenges, including designing, building and testing their own model rockets, participating in simulated astronaut training sessions, coding challenges, shuttle missions, a simulated moonwalk and performing scientific experiments. Since the program was founded in 2010, Honeywell has sponsored nearly 3,000 students to attend space camp.
El Paso student selected for space camp
