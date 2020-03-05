Galindo

Rocket Launch for Teams Confidence and Courage on Day 4 of Week 1 of the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy (HLCA) at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center (USSRC) in Huntsville, Ala. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Enid Galindo (Texas, USA)

 Reena Rose Sibayan

Enid Galindo recently spent a week at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center as part of the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy. She was one of 296 students from 45 countries, all children of Honeywell employees, who participated in the program. Students participated in team-building challenges, including designing, building and testing their own model rockets, participating in simulated astronaut training sessions, coding challenges, shuttle missions, a simulated moonwalk and performing scientific experiments. Since the program was founded in 2010, Honeywell has sponsored nearly 3,000 students to attend space camp.

