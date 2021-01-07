The El Paso Society for Human Resources Management has named its board of directors for 2021, led by board President Art Gloria. They are: Valeria Fernandez, Jennifer Alarcon, Andrea Ramirez, Martha Molinar, Eliana Avila, Jose Roberto Nakid, Tephanie Hopper, Victoria de Campo, Danielle Boots, Crystal Etter, Rick Cabrera, Bryan Cleavenger, Linda Torres-Klienhans, Janice Calhill, Gracie Padilla, Arturo Gracia, Leslye Sosa and Diana Alvarez.
El Paso Society for Human Resources Management names 2021 board
- El Paso Inc. staff
