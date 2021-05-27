Wiles

Rising LoneStars, an organization “committed to tracking Texas’ rising up-and-coming political leaders,” has named El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles a Top 10 Rising LoneStar for the month of April. He was recognized for establishing the Crisis Intervention Unit within the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The unit responds to incidents involving a mental health crisis, pairing officers with mental health professionals to de-escalate encounters and provide access to community-based mental health services. 

