Bharathi Gadad, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the psychiatry department at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, was recently awarded a $42,000 grant to study the association of the immune system’s inflammatory response with depression and suicide among Hispanics. The grant is from the Edward N. and Margaret G. Marsh Foundation. Gadad has more than 20 years of experience in biological psychiatry, particularly in immune system regulatory mechanisms. She has authored or co-authored 39 articles on those topics.
El Paso researcher studying connection between immune system, depression
- By El Paso Inc. staff
