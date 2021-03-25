Debbi Hester, an El Paso real estate agent, spoke at the ERA Fuel International Convention on the topic of listing protocols. A native El Pasoan, Hester also received the ERA Leadership Circle of Excellence Diamond Award. The award recognized her as the fifth top-selling agent out of 35,438, and the top-selling agent in Texas. Hester, who has a bachelor’s degree in accounting, is a member of the University of Texas College of Education Foundation Advisory Council, Junior League of El Paso, El Dedon Verde Garden Club, El Paso Pro-Musica Guild, and El Paso Symphony Guild.
El Paso realtor speaks at conference, awarded
- El Paso Inc. staff
