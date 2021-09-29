Legacy Real Estate Services, led by brokers Patrick and Raja Tuttle, has joined Coldwell Banker’s global franchise network. Legacy is now doing business as Coldwell Banker Heritage Real Estate, with 36 independent sales associates. The firm’s offices are on the Westside at 5915 Silver Springs Dr. “We are proud to have Coldwell Banker Heritage Real Estate and all of their affiliated agents join our network and look forward to increasing our brand presence in the El Paso, Texas and Southern New Mexico region,” Coldwell Banker Real Estate chief executive M. Ryan Gorman said in a news release. Patrick Tuttle is a longtime El Paso real estate agent. He is a Texas Licensed Broker, a Qualifying Broker in New Mexico, a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist and a Certified Residential Specialist. Before becoming a broker, Raja Tuttle worked in sales and marketing with Campbell Soup Company and Coca-Cola Co. as a regional account manager in El Paso.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.