Century 21 Real Estate has recognized El Paso-based Century 21 The Edge and Century 21 Haggerty with awards. The Edge received the 2019 Century 21(r) President’s Award, and Haggerty received the Grand Centurion Team Award. The President’s Award is given to those independent offices that earn the Century Centurion award and the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle award in the same calendar year. The Century Centurion award is given to offices with sales production of $2,568,000 or 465 closed transaction sides in a year. The Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle award is given to offices that receive satisfaction surveys for at least 50% of their customers surveyed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, with a survey score of 95% or better for two consecutive years. The Grand Centurion Award is given to franchise sales teams that earn $1,218,000 in sales production or 312 closed transactions sides within a calendar year.
hot
El Paso real estate brokers recognized
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hospitals of Providence reopens specialty hospital
- Pancho Villa’s stash house
- Inside the restoration of one of El Paso's most iconic buildings: Trost's Plaza Hotel
- Two East Coast firms jump into El Paso market
- District attorney candidates call for better justice
- El Paso’s first Lush store opens at Cielo Vista Mall
- New state-of-the-art Beaumont finished
- 2nd case of new coronavirus confirmed among China evacuees
- One of El Paso's tallest towers getting new anchor tenant, sign
- Nightclub DJs do it for the music – and lotsa laughs
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- El Paso bank executive appointed to Dallas Fed council
- EPCC VP elected to board
- Kimberly LaBree named Young Engineer of the Year
- Texas Tech El Paso marketing and communications team recognized
- El Paso County approves first healthy food grants
- Grant for Downtown mural approved
- Prudential expands employment program
- UTEP, Texas Tech El Paso increase opportunities for collaboration