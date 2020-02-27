Century 21 Real Estate has recognized El Paso-based Century 21 The Edge and Century 21 Haggerty with awards. The Edge received the 2019 Century 21(r) President’s Award, and Haggerty received the Grand Centurion Team Award. The President’s Award is given to those independent offices that earn the Century Centurion award and the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle award in the same calendar year. The Century Centurion award is given to offices with sales production of $2,568,000 or 465 closed transaction sides in a year. The Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle award is given to offices that receive satisfaction surveys for at least 50% of their customers surveyed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, with a survey score of 95% or better for two consecutive years. The Grand Centurion Award is given to franchise sales teams that earn $1,218,000 in sales production or 312 closed transactions sides within a calendar year.

0
0
0
0
0