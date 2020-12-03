EXIT Realty Corp. International recently recognized two El Paso Realtors for their service to clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Humberto Alcazar Jr., sales representative at EXIT West Realty, was given the Silver Award for closing between 40 and 59 real estate transaction sides during the production year. Julia Weeks, sales representative at EXIT West Realty, received the Silver Award for closing between 20 and 39 real estate transaction sides during the production year.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- City of El Paso announces hire
- Whispers
- Incumbent faces former aid in council runoff
- Wear El Paso pride on your sleeve – literally
- Early voting underway for mayoral, city council runoffs
- Hit by pandemic, city suspends recycling program
- WinterFest scaled down to lights, online concerts
- UTEP president named to space company’s advisory board
- Airport employee included in top 40 list
- Turkey overload? Bring on the birria
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Argus launches US West Coast SAF price
- Welfare check ends with deputy wounded and suspect dead
- Election 2020 Today: Biden adjusting for a divided Congress
- Turkey's president says he'll get vaccination for COVID-19
- Japan spacecraft approaches Earth to drop asteroid samples
- Roadside bomb kills 1 in Pakistani city of Rawalpindi
- After being fined by US, Hyundai recalls more vehicles
- Lebanon's Hezbollah suing those accusing it of port blast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.