EXIT Realty Corp. International recently recognized two El Paso Realtors for their service to clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Humberto Alcazar Jr., sales representative at EXIT West Realty, was given the Silver Award for closing between 40 and 59 real estate transaction sides during the production year. Julia Weeks, sales representative at EXIT West Realty, received the Silver Award for closing between 20 and 39 real estate transaction sides during the production year.

