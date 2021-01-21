Bankrate, a personal finance company, has ranked El Paso the fourth-best city to live in the United States when you can work from anywhere. Bankrate evaluated cities across the country to identify places where the ability to work remotely also gives residents the ability to live an even better quality of life. El Paso received a grade of eight or higher in four of the five categories evaluated: affordability, wellness, safety and connectivity. “El Paso didn’t make an appearance on our 2021 best places to live in Texas, but that’s mainly due to the fact that the biggest employers are located in the state’s other, larger cities,” the company stated. “With no need for an office, however, El Paso soars as a culturally rich border city that trades the towering skyscrapers of Dallas or Houston with the natural wonder of the Franklin Mountains.” Des Moines, Iowa, was ranked first, Omaha, Nebraska, second and Tulsa, Oklahoma, third.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.