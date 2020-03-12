Radisson Hotel Group has named the Radisson El Paso Airport hotel a recipient of the 2019 President’s Award. The award recognizes hotels that achieve top scores in guest satisfaction, measured by guest feedback, and consistency in meeting and often exceeding the brand’s product quality standards.
