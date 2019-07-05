The National Board of Medical Examiners has nominated Herbert Janssen, Ph.D., M.Ed., to serve on the United States Medical Licensing Examination Test Material Development Committee. Janssen is a professor of physiology in medical education and interim associate dean for student affairs at the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine. He has also been appointed to the physiology and cell biology subject test committee, where he will work with individuals around the nation to write and review examination questions for medical licensure exams.
