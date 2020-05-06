Three El Paso principals are heading to Harvard University in summer 2021 to participate in the summer leadership program at The Principals’ Center at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. They are: Jessica Carrillo at Reyes Elementary School, Christopher Judge at Canutillo Middle School, and Jesica Arellano at Northwest Early College High School. Supported by Raise Your Hand Texas, a nonprofit advocacy organization, they will join campus leaders from around the globe to participate in training sessions and workshops.

