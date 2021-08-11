The Texas Association of Secondary School Principals has named Javier Salgado, principal of Parkland High School, the Region 19 Principal of the Year and Jeffrey Ellsworth, assistant principal of Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School, as Region 19 Assistant Principal of the Year. Each year the association recognizes outstanding school leaders who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students. School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.