Dr. Frank Agullo, FACS, has won Top Aesthetic Doctor and Top Plastic Surgeon West at the 2020 Aesthetic Everything Awards. Agullo is a clinical associate professor of plastic surgery at the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine and an affiliate professor at the University of Texas at El Paso. His private practice is primarily based at Southwest Plastic Surgery. Aesthetic Everything is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world. More than 40,000 votes were cast during the voting period from Jan. 13 to Feb. 7.

