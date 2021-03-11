Agullo
Tommie Morelos

El Paso plastic surgeon Dr. Frank Agullo received three awards in Aesthetic Everything’s 2021 Cosmetic Medicine Awards. Agullo, who is the clinical associate professor of plastic surgery at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, was named the Top Plastic Surgeon of the Decade, Top Aesthetic Doctor and Top Plastic Surgeon West. He is an affiliate professor at UTEP, and his private practice is primarily based at Southwest Plastic Surgery. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgery. Aesthetic Everything is a California-based network of aesthetic professionals.

