Seven El Paso physicians have begun new terms in leadership positions at the Texas Medical Association. They are: Dr. Ogechika Alozie, an infections disease specialist who is chair of the TMA’s Committee on Health Information Technology; Dr. Lisa Ayoub-Rodriguez, a pediatrician who serves on the Committee on Child and Adolescent Health; Dr. James Byron Boone III, an anesthesiologist who serves on the Council on Medical Education; Dr. Jose Manuel de la Rosa, a pediatrician who is a consultant to the Council on Medical Education; Dr. Gilberto Handal, an infectious disease specialist who is a consultant to the Committee on Infectious Diseases; Dr. Hector Ocaranza-Flores, a pediatrician who serves on the Council on Science and Public Health; Dr. Alan Tyroch, a surgeon who is a consultant to the Committee on Emergency Medical Services and Trauma. The physicians are all members of the El Paso County Medical Society. Founded in 1853, the TMA is the largest state medical society in the nation and represents more than 55,000 members.
El Paso physicians start new terms with Texas Medical Association
- El Paso Inc. staff
