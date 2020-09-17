The Texas Medical Association has named several El Paso physicians to leadership positions. They are: surgeon Dr. Benjamin Clapp, committee on leadership; pediatrician Dr. Jose Manuel De La Rosa, consultant to TMA’s council on medical education; internist Dr. Gilberto Handal, consultant to the committee on infectious diseases and councilor on the board of councilors; gastroenterologist Dr. Richard McCallum, council on science and public health; internist Dr. Roxanne Tyroch, Texas delegate in the American Medical Association House of Delegates; obstetrician Dr. Angel Rios, vice councilor on the board of councilors; and orthopedic sports surgeon Dr. Luis Hernando Urrea, council on socioeconomics. All of the doctors are members of the El Paso Medical Society.

