Six physicians with Providence Medical Partners have been named to the El Paso Super Doctors list. The physicians included are: Dr. Thomas Alost, orthopedic surgeon; Dr. Gregory Misenhimer, orthopedic surgeon; Dr. Richard Westbrook, orthopedic surgeon; Dr. Brion Gluck, obstetrician/gynecologist; Dr. Abraham Gonzalez, cardiologist; and Dr. Richard Farnam, urologic gynecologist. The honor is awarded to 5% of the region’s active physicians.

