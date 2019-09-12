The Texas Medical Association has appointed three El Paso-area physicians to leadership positions. Dr. Ogechika Karl Alozie will serve a three-year term on the TMA Committee on Health Information Technology. Alozie is an infectious disease physician who has been in practice for nine years. Dr. Azalia Martinez will serve on the TMA Council on Health Promotion. Martinez is a family physician who has been in practice for 37 years. Dr. Roxanne Tyroch was elected to the TMA Council on Constitution and Bylaws. Tyroch is an internist who has been in practice for 24 years.
