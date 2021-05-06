The Texas Medical Association International Medical Graduate Section has awarded Dr. Gilberto Handal its IMG Section Outstanding Physician Award, which recognizes his dedication to improving the health of the community. Handal is a pediatric infectious disease specialist and a founder of the Advocacy Center for the Children of El Paso. He volunteers with the school health advisory councils of almost every school district in El Paso and developed school-based medical care clinics in five districts. He also developed binational programs for primary and secondary care on the U.S.-Mexico border and helped develop protocols for medical clinics in Mexico. El Paso County Medical Society Executive Director Patsy Slaughter, who nominated Handal for the award, said his 40-year involvement with the society is unparalleled. “He never ceases to amaze me with his dedication, energy and ideas,” she said. “He is a true humanitarian and advocate for children in El Paso and Texas.”
El Paso physician recognized by Texas Medical Association
- El Paso Inc. staff
- Updated
