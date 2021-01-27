Scott Crawford, M.D., FACEP, CHSOS, has been named a fellow of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare Academy. He is director of the Training and Education Center for Healthcare Simulation at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. The fellowship recognizes Crawford’s expertise in health care simulation. Health care simulation education serves as a bridge between classroom learning and real-life clinical experience. The center he directs provides experimental learning through task training, high-fidelity simulation experiences, virtual reality simulators and standardized patient experiences.
El Paso physician named academy fellow
- El Paso Inc. staff
