Dr. Jose Burgos, an internist and the medical director of University Medical Center of El Paso’s hospitalist program, has donated $27,500 to the University Medical Center Foundation. “The generosity of the El Paso community has allowed the University Medical Center Foundation of El Paso to assist with the purchase of lifesaving equipment and support specialized programmatic needs,” Leslie Lujan, interim executive director of the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation, said in a news release. “The decision of Dr. Jose Burgos to donate today will have a lasting impact for years to come as the hospital continues to grow.” Burgos earned his medical degree from the Universidad de Carabobo Medical School in Valencia, Venezuela, in 2003 and completed his residency in internal medicine at Texas Tech, where he also was chief resident. He is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Medical Association.
El Paso physician donates to UMC Foundation
- By El Paso Inc. staff
