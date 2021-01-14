Prashant

Dr. Prashant Joshi has been appointed to the Pediatrics Committee of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Emergency Medical Services and Trauma Advisory Council. Joshi is vice-chairman of the Foster School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics and serves as a critical care specialist with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s medical practice, Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso. He will serve a one-year term. The committee reviews relevant issues and makes recommendations to the EMS and Trauma Advisory Council, whose role is to advise the Texas Department of State Health Services. Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso is the region’s largest multispecialty medical group practice with more than 250 specialists and subspecialists.

