Jacqueline Salas, a nurse with Texas Oncology in El Paso, received a $1,000 scholarship from the MD Oncology Studies Scholarship Fund. Salas, who has worked as a nurse for 21 years, is pursuing a master’s degree in nursing. The fund was established in 2019 in partnership with the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation, CIMA Hospice and Texas Oncology in remembrance of Texas oncologist Byron L. Chesbro. Salas is a member of the local chapter of the Oncology Nurse Society.

