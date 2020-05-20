Project Vida has received two donations totaling $30,000 to assist with operations during the COVID-19 crisis, and $40,000 to jump-start planning for housing and community development in South-Central El Paso.
Best Buy has awarded the nonprofit $25,000 and the BBVA Compass Foundation $5,000 for coronavirus needs. The National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders has awarded $40,000 to P. V. Community Development Corporation, a sister agency to Project Vida, to begin planning for housing redevelopment in South-Central El Paso.
