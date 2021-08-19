Wells Fargo has donated $14,000 to Rebuilding Together El Paso to repair two homes in Far East El Paso and one in the Lower Valley. The grant is part of the bank’s nationwide initiative to help low- and moderate-income families construct and improve homes. It has made a $1 billion philanthropic commitment to create more housing affordability solutions by 2025.

