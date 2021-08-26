YWCA El Paso del Norte Region has named Arthur Westbrook chief strategic and impact officer. Westbrook has worked as the nonprofit’s information technology manager since 2008. He has lived in El Paso for more than 40 years and has a bachelor’s degree in computer information sciences from Park University and an MBA from the University of Texas at El Paso.

