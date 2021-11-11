Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso, which was founded in 1929, has been named the 2021 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for its support of area youth and efforts to advance economic mobility for families. As part of the recognition, the nonprofit will receive $50,000 in grant funds and an opportunity for its staff to participate in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector. Bank of America’s Neighborhood Champions program is an extension of its Neighborhood Builders initiative. Since the program’s inception in 2019, it has invested $6.3 million in 126 organizations.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.