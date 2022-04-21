Pet’s Barn, a pet food manufacturer and retailer founded in El Paso in 1947, has hired Rene Ramirez to lead its marketing and business development initiatives in El Paso and San Antonio. Ramirez has more than 15 years of experience in marketing, business development, product management and procurement. He has worked with KPMG, USAA, Nationwide, and, most recently, Capital One. He also served in the U.S. Air Force for six years. Ramirez earned his bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He has an MBA from Boston College’s Carroll School of Management. Pet’s Barn operates 22 stores in the El Paso and San Antonio markets. It manufactures Activa brand dog food and gourmet biscuits, which are made fresh daily for dogs and cats.
El Paso native to lead marketing and business development for Pet’s Barn
- By El Paso Inc. staff
