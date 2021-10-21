Walker Beard, an El Paso native and 2000 Franklin High School graduate, has been named director of operations of the Dallas Opera, which is one of the largest performing arts employers in North Texas. Most recently, he was senior manager of artistic programming operations at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, where he produced the entirety of the organization’s classical music output in the Great Performers series, White Light Festival and Mostly Mozart Festival and was general manager of the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra. Beard held the trumpet professorship at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut, from 2013 to 2016 and performs with the Nautilus Brass Quintet, which he founded in 2010.
El Paso native named director of operations of the Dallas Opera
- By El Paso Inc. staff
