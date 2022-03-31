The city of El Paso has named Terry Kebschull director of animal services. Kebschull, who graduated from the El Paso Fire Academy in 1991, has risen through the ranks of the El Paso Fire Department. In 2017, he was named assistant chief, overseeing the division of capital assets and personnel support. Later, Kebschull transitioned from emergency operations duties to administration. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, Terry was a critical part of the partnership between the fire department and public health to provide contact tracing, testing, immunizations and educational services to the entire community,” Deputy City Manager Dionne Mack said in a statement. Kebschull has a bachelor’s degree from Columbia Southern University and is Lean Six Sigma certified.

