Castillo

Antonio “Tony” Castillo has joined Kemp Smith as an associate in the business department. Castillo is a native El Pasoan with experience in international tax compliance, international estate planning, and domestic and international corporate structuring. His practice will focus on business and corporate law, federal and state tax, international tax, and estate planning. He is a UTEP graduate and received his law degree from Rutgers University School of Law and a master of laws degree in taxation from the University of San Diego School of Law.

