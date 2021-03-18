The National Civic League has named the city of El Paso a finalist for the 2021 All-America City Award. The award is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious civic recognition. This is the fourth consecutive year the city has been named a finalist. It won the award in 1969, 2010, 2018 and 2020. The city will make a virtual presentation to a panel of judges in June.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.