The El Paso Museum of History Foundation has named three new members to its board of directors. They are: Susan Gorman, who recently retired as executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter, Steve Ortega, a former member of El Paso City Council and a policy fellow with the El Paso Chamber, and Joe Nebhan, who serves on the boards of the Texas Historical Foundation and Trost Society. They join current board members Elizabeth Uribe Sinclair, Bernie Sargent, Christian Perez Giese, Joe Gomez, Martha Vera and Gary Williams. The history museum also recently launched a new website, EPMuseumofHistory.org, which was designed to provide visitors with easier access to information and activities at the museum.

