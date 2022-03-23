Juan Gallegos, owner of Two Men and a Truck El Paso, was presented the national franchise’s Humanitarian Award at its annual conference. The award recognizes the franchise that reports the highest percentage of charity based on its total revenue. Gallegos and his team donated 1.46% of their yearly revenue to charity, while maintaining high customer satisfaction.
El Paso moving company awarded franchise’s Humanitarian Award
- By El Paso Inc. staff
