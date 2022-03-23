Juan Gallegos, owner of Two Men and a Truck El Paso, was presented the national franchise’s Humanitarian Award at its annual conference. The award recognizes the franchise that reports the highest percentage of charity based on its total revenue. Gallegos and his team donated 1.46% of their yearly revenue to charity, while maintaining high customer satisfaction.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.