The U.S. Commerce Department’s Minority Business Development Agency has awarded Management and Engineering Technologies International, better known as METI, the Minority Business Enterprise of the Year Award. The award is the highest level of national recognition that a U.S. minority-owned firm can receive from the Department of Commerce. “I am honored for METI to receive this prestigious recognition,” said METI CEO Renard Johnson. “To be selected as the No. 1 firm in the U.S. out of over 8 million minority owned businesses is truly humbling.”
hot