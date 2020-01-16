Ashtyn Barrientes, a student at the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine, presented her team’s research at the 2019 American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress. The clinical congress, which was attended by more than 12,300 people in October, is one of the world’s largest international meetings of surgeons. Barrientes, a fourth-year student, presented the results of a study that compared patient outcomes following minimally invasive surgery versus open surgery for biliary cancer. Patients who underwent minimally invasive surgery had shorter hospital stays. Minimally invasive surgery for gallbladder cancer, in particular, was associated with shorter hospitalizations and lower rates of readmission and death.
