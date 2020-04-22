The Paso del Norte Community Foundation has established the EP COVID-19 Medical Equipment and Supply Fund to support the production and acquisition of protective equipment for frontline workers. Among the first to contribute was Mayor Dee Margo, who donated $8,400 to purchase personal protective equipment for the El Paso Police Department. For more information about the fund, go online to PDNFoundation.org.
Also, the ONE Gas Foundation has donated $10,000 to the Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s El Paso COVID-19 Response Fund to help communities impacted by the pandemic.
