Mission Ridge has been ranked 11th in the country by John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Its Top Master-Planned Communities list is based on new home sales. Mission Ridge, built by El Paso-based Hunt Companies, logged 841 new home sales in 2020. Once completed, the 4,763-acre master-planned community at I-10 and Eastlake will include 13,000 single-family home lots, more than 700 multifamily units, commercial and retail space, 25 parks, 403 acres of preserved open space, four trailheads, and miles of biking and walking trails.

