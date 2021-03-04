Mission Ridge has been ranked 11th in the country by John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Its Top Master-Planned Communities list is based on new home sales. Mission Ridge, built by El Paso-based Hunt Companies, logged 841 new home sales in 2020. Once completed, the 4,763-acre master-planned community at I-10 and Eastlake will include 13,000 single-family home lots, more than 700 multifamily units, commercial and retail space, 25 parks, 403 acres of preserved open space, four trailheads, and miles of biking and walking trails.
El Paso master-planned community ranked among top for sales
- El Paso Inc, staff
