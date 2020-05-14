ReadyOne Industries, a nonprofit founded in 1977 that manufactures military garments, announced it is the sole manufacturing partner for Livinguard technology in the United States. Livinguard, a Swiss hygiene company, has developed technology for disinfecting textiles. “The patented, state-of-the-art, technology destroys many viruses and bacteria without chemicals,” Luis Alvarez, president of ReadyOne, stated in a news release. Livinguard says it is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the results of the testing.

