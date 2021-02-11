The Friends of the Texas Historical Commission has recognized Sharon Cowell with a Civic Engagement award, which honors friends groups or volunteers for outstanding efforts in promoting a THC state historic site to civic organizations, public officials and local stakeholders. Cowell volunteers at the Magoffin Home State Historic Site in El Paso and has supported the home for more than 25 years. She assists site staff with research about the Magoffin family and engages audiences with her living history portrayal of the Magoffin Home matriarch, Octavia Magoffin.
El Paso Magoffin Home volunteer honored
El Paso Inc. staff
