El Paso Public Library has received the 2021 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association. The award recognizes Texas libraries that meet a high level of excellence in programming and services. El Paso Public Library is one of 59 public libraries in the state to receive the award. There are 565 public libraries in Texas.
El Paso library awarded by state association
- By El Paso Inc. staff
