The Best Lawyers in America publication has included ten lawyers from Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan law firm in its 2021 edition. The attorneys are: S. Anthony Safi, education law; H. Keith Myers, medical malpractice law-defendants and personal injury litigation-defendants; Carl Green, personal injury litigation-defendants; John Birkelbach, real estate law; Kurt Paxson, personal injury litigation; Mark Dore, litigation-labor and employment; Clyde Pine Jr., bet-the-company litigation and commercial litigation; Bruce Koehler, employment law-management and litigation-labor and employment; Laura Enriquez, personal injury litigation-defendants; Ryan Little, personal injury litigation-defendants. The Best Lawyers publication is compiled by conducting confidential peer-review surveys with tens of thousands of leading lawyers throughout the country.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.