Allan Goldfarb, attorney at the Goldfarb Law Firm, and Kathleen Campbell Walker and Mark Walker, with Dickinson Wright PLLC, have been included in the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers in America. Goldfarb is recognized in the areas of corporate law, litigation-trust and estates, and trusts and estates. He and his son, Aaron, formed the firm in 2019, which specializes in commercial transactions, real estate, trust and estate administration, and tax law. Kathleen Campbell Walker was recognized in immigration law and Mark Walker in the area of personal injury litigation - defendants. The Best Lawyers publication is compiled by conducting confidential peer-review surveys with tens of thousands of leading lawyers throughout the country.
hot
El Paso lawyers ranked among nation’s best
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Paso Children’s Hospital, doctors sued over child’s death
- Popular El Paso Club closing for renovations, Foster company taking over operations
- CBRE report: El Paso a top emerging market
- Texas man arrested in casino homicide; victim identified
- ‘No Más’ radio play tells of El Paso’s bath riots
- Whispers
- Preston Foster, son of El Paso businessman, dies at 33
- Virus inspires new hotel amenity: cleaner air
- Move your feet with us for the Race Against Racism
- Endless summer? As El Paso hits records, forecast provides little relief
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Nursing student recognized for saving woman’s life
- El Paso-based community bank recognized
- El Paso lawyers ranked among nation’s best
- El Paso plastic surgeon awarded
- UTEP faculty recognized
- Burrell College names dean
- City to offer federal rescue funds to small businesses, nonprofits
- Texas Tech faculty member named to committees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.