Allan Goldfarb, attorney at the Goldfarb Law Firm, and Kathleen Campbell Walker and Mark Walker, with Dickinson Wright PLLC, have been included in the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers in America. Goldfarb is recognized in the areas of corporate law, litigation-trust and estates, and trusts and estates. He and his son, Aaron, formed the firm in 2019, which specializes in commercial transactions, real estate, trust and estate administration, and tax law. Kathleen Campbell Walker was recognized in immigration law and Mark Walker in the area of personal injury litigation - defendants. The Best Lawyers publication is compiled by conducting confidential peer-review surveys with tens of thousands of leading lawyers throughout the country.

