Allan Goldfarb, attorney with the Goldfarb Law Firm, Kathleen Campbell Walker and Mark Walker with Dickinson Wright law firm, and S. Anthony Safi, H. Keith Myers, Carl Green, John Birkelbach, Kurt Paxson, Mark Dore, Clyde Pine, Bruce Koehler and Ryan Little with the Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan law firm have been included in the 2022 edition of “Best Lawyers in America” in their practice areas. In addition to their inclusion in Best Lawyers, Goldfarb was selected as the El Paso community’s 2022 Lawyer of the Year for his work in trusts and estates and Walker as the 2022 Lawyer of the Year for his work in personal injury litigation. The Best Lawyers publication is compiled by conducting confidential peer-review surveys with tens of thousands of leading lawyers throughout the country. Monica Perez with Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan and Heather Frayre with Dickinson Wright were included in “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.”
El Paso lawyers ranked among nation’s best
- By El Paso Inc. staff
