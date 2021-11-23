Attorney Lisa Soto has been elected to membership in the Fellows of the Texas Bar Foundation, one of the highest honors that can be bestowed upon a member of the State Bar of Texas. Nomination is based on a lawyer’s “outstanding contributions to the legal profession as well as a commitment to the community.” Each year, one-third of 1% of Texas attorneys are invited to become fellows.

