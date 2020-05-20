Jonae Chavez2.jpg

Jonáe Chavez

Jonáe Chavez has joined Kemp Smith law firm as an associate in the firm’s business department. She focuses on the areas of corporate and business, real estate, estate planning and probate. She earned her law degree at the Texas Tech School of Law and received a master’s degree in business administration from the Texas Tech Rawls College of Business.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.